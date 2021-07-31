EA Canada announces future tenancy in Vancouver’s False Creek Flats area

Electronic Arts Canada (EA) confirmed plans for future tenancy in Vancouver.
In a press release, the company said it reached an agreement with Low Tide Properties and PCI Developments and will occupy 1077 Great Northern Way in the new False Creek Flats area. The company’s Canadian corporate headquarters will remain in Burnaby, B.C.
“We’re excited to have this great new footprint, with amazing amenities for our team, to add to our flagship Burnaby studio as we continue to invest in our teams and leadership in the market. The support to health and wellness that are present at the new location not only helps EA attract and retain great talent, but it provides staff with an environment in which they can do their best work,” said Jon Lutz, VP of strategy, operations and finance.
Lutz also noted that the move to 1077 Great Northern Way will keep with “EA’s multiple green goals, including a global commitment to reduce energy and water consumption.
EA says the award-winning building was completed in 2015 and is one of a handful in B.C. to achieve LEED Platinum certification. That makes it one of the greenest, most sustainable and energy-efficient buildings in the province.
Further, the company said it was looking forward to joining the range of creative technology brands, educational facilities and associations in the False Creek Flats area.
EA didn’t share a formal date for the move, but plans to being a phased move-in process in Spring 2022.
Source: EA
Comments