Apple Music on Android gets lossless and Spatial Audio

Apple has rolled out the Spatial Audio and lossless audio to Android with a new update.
Lossless Audio is the most important part of the update and brings higher-quality music to Android users. I gave it a quick test with the Shure Aonic 50 Noise Cancelling Headphones plugged in via USB-C, and the sound was really great. The new Chet Faker album Hotel Surrender played back at 16-bit/44.1kHz and sounded crisp and detailed. I Can Only Whisper by Charlotte Day Wilson went all the way up to 24-bit/44.1kHz, and it sounded absolutely fantastic.
Beyond that, Spatial Audio is here and works with headphones. It’s not featured prominently on Android but on iOS, the app bombards users with featured playlists revolving around Spatial Audio. You can find these on Android, but you have to search for them, which is a little weird.
That being said, Some songs that support it are cool (you can read more about it here ), but for the most part, it’s a neat addition but not adopted widely enough yet. That being said, Lorde’s singles from her upcoming album Solar Power and the new James Blake single Say What You Will both sound incredible in Spatial Audio.
Overall, it’s nice to see Apple keep the Android version of Apple Music up to date.
Comments