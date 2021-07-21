Wear OS update lets you download apps directly to your watch with your phone

While the next generation of Google’s Wear OS smartwatch platform has received a lot of attention recently, the company announced that it’s revamping the Play Store for the current Wear OS.
This will add the ability to remotely install apps from your phone, an Android 12 Material You-inspired design and easier discovery of apps.
Users will notice new search filters and category pages on mobile devices that emphasize “watch” apps or “watch faces” as part of a Play Store update for Android phones and smartwatches. Once you’ve discovered an app you want to download, you can remotely install it to your watch from the Play Store on your phone.
Additionally, the Watch Play Store is getting a fresh, new look based on the design of Material You. With the update, important information will be placed in cards, making it easier to read the information on your watch’s small screen. Further, if the app is paid or has in-app purchases, the Play Store on your watch will prompt the payment/purchase page to open on your Android phone, allowing you to complete the payment with ease.
If you aren’t seeing the updated experience on your Wear OS watch, you may need to wait a little longer. Google stated that the update to the Google Play Store for Android and Wear OS will be available “in the coming weeks” and will roll out to Android phones and watches running Wear OS by Google version 2.x and up.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
