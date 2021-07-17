PREVIOUS|
The new Minions x Minecraft DLC is out now

The DLC includes new skins, bosses and a Minion-themed adventure map

Following collaborations with The Simpsons, Star Wars, Mass Effect and more, Minecraft‘s latest licenced DLC has been launched. The Minions x Minecraft DLC brings Illumination Entertainment’s Minions franchise to Minecraft.

The DLC includes a total of 29 new Minion-inspired skins, including the villains from the franchise’s upcoming movie Minions: Rise of Gru — Vicious 6 as new bosses in the game. Other new additions include skins for Margo, Edith, Agnes, Lucy and Gru, all from the Minions franchise and a new adventure map.

Additionally, the DLC also brings the classic tiny, Yellow Minions who will follow your character around in-game and change their attire depending on the in-game situation and your in-game location. Check the image below for reference:

If you have enough in-game currency to spare, The Minions x Minecraft DLC is priced can be purchased for 1,340 Minecoins from the Marketplace. If you don’t have any Minecoins, Minecraft‘s 1720 coin pack would be the perfect option and will set you back $12.79.

