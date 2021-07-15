PREVIOUS
YouTube finally adds three highly requested Twitch-inspired features

Clipping, polling and subscriber-only chats have finally arrived on the platform

Jul 15, 2021

8:01 PM EDT

YouTube has launched three new live-stream features that have been been a staple over at Twitch for a long time.

The rather familiar and highly requested features are:

Clips

Starting July 15th, YouTube live stream viewers will be able to capture 5-60 second segments from content (From live streams and regular uploads) that are shareable on YouTube and other third-party platforms. Streamers will have the ability to turn the clipping feature on/off from the ‘Advanced Settings’ tab in YouTube Studio.

It’s worth noting that clipping is only available if the streamer you are watching has 1,000 or more subscribers.

 

Subscriber-only chat

The subscribers-only chat option is a good method to keep the conversation moderated and avoid unpleasant drive-by remarks from new viewers. Streamers can enable subscriber-only chat while setting up your stream or while live from ‘Live Control Room Settings.

Additionally, streamers can choose how long viewers must be subscribed (hours, days, weeks, months, years) before they can send live messages.

Live polls

Polls are a great way for viewers to stay involved in the action, and they’re also a great method for streamers to learn what their audience likes and dislikes.

The polls have a limit of 2-4 options and can only be seen live and not in stream replays. Learn more about how to set up polls here or watch the gif below:

Image credit: YouTube

Source: YouTube

