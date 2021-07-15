PREVIOUS
Business

Telus launches Managed Cloud Security Service for Canadian organizations

Cyber security standards are going up

Jul 15, 2021

7:01 PM EDT

Telus

Telus has launched its Managed Cloud Security service in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, which will provide security to users whether they are at work or at home.

The service helps users implement an integrated cybersecurity strategy that includes unified controls and comprehensive visibility throughout their infrastructure.

“Canadian organizations are looking for modern ways to secure their hybrid workplace,” said Carey Frey, chief security officer and vice president, Telus security in its news release.

“The Telus Managed Cloud Security service is a fully cloud-delivered solution, built on Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access technology. With our service, organizations gain the ability to create and enforce a consistent security posture no matter where their users are working from.”

The new service aims to be useful to big Canadian organizations that want to give their employees leverage while securely accessing data and apps on the internet.

Source: Telus

