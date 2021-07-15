Toronto-based Freshbooks now bills Canadian business owners in Canadian currency

Freshbooks, a Toronto-based small business accounting software company, has rolled out the ability for Canadian customers to pay for their subscriptions in Canadian currency.
The company notes that it has also launched clear and transparent pricing plans to better meet the needs of Canadian businesses.
“We’re proud to be a Canadian company, and we’ve been listening to the needs of our Canadian customers,” said Cataline Lopez, the senior director of growth marketing at FreshBooks, in an emailed statement.
“The ability to pay for your FreshBooks account in Canadian currency provides transparency in billing, and also signals the size and power of Canada’s small business sector. This is only the beginning of our planned Canadian roadmap.”
The company outlines that these new launches are aimed at meeting the unique needs of Canada’s small business ecosystem.
Freshbooks launched in 2004 and has since helped more than 30 million people in over 100 countries. The company notes that it differentiates itself by providing easy-to-use accounting software for non-accountant business owners.
Image credit: Freshbooks
Comments