44mm Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on sale at Costco for $458

If you’ve been looking to pick up an Apple Watch Series 6, Costco Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale.
The online retailer has the 44mm size of the watch listed for $458.99. For reference, the same watch is currently listed on Best Buy for $569.99 and on Staples for $509.99.
The 2020 released watch features an always-on altimeter, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and features blood oxygen level and heartbeat monitoring.
You can find our Apple Watch Series 6 review at this link.
Costco has the watch available in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Deep Navy’ and ‘Product Red’ colourways. To check the listing on Costco, click here.
It’s worth noting that you need to be a Costco member to view the product’s full pricing and colours, let alone buy it.
Source: Costco
Comments