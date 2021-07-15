PREVIOUS|
Deals

44mm Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on sale at Costco for $458

You need to be Costco member to purchase the watch

Jul 15, 2021

1:30 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 on its side

If you’ve been looking to pick up an Apple Watch Series 6, Costco Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale.

The online retailer has the 44mm size of the watch listed for $458.99. For reference, the same watch is currently listed on Best Buy for $569.99 and on Staples for $509.99.

The 2020 released watch features an always-on altimeter, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and features blood oxygen level and heartbeat monitoring.

You can find our Apple Watch Series 6 review at this link.

Costco has the watch available in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Deep Navy’ and ‘Product Red’ colourways. To check the listing on Costco, click here.

It’s worth noting that you need to be a Costco member to view the product’s full pricing and colours, let alone buy it.

Source: Costco

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2021

6:51 PM EDT

Kensington’s StudioCaddy is a versatile charging station for all your Apple gadgets

Deals

Jun 15, 2021

9:06 PM EDT

Rogers’ promotion will save you $240 on the Series 6 Apple Watch

Deals

Apr 24, 2021

12:28 PM EDT

Amazon Canada discounts Apple Watch Series 6 by $50

News

Jun 28, 2021

10:54 AM EDT

Apple Watch Series 7 to reportedly feature bigger battery and more colour options

Comments