Telus ranked fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q2 2021: report

Telus has once again been ranked the fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q2 2021, according to Ookla’s latest market analysis report.
The Vancouver-based national carrier received a speed score of 82.93. To determine speed scores, Ookla measures each provider’s download and upload speed to rank overall network speed performance.
Bell came in second place with a score of 75.61 and Rogers followed closely in third place with a score of 73.30.
In terms of median latency among top mobile providers, Ookla found that Freedom Mobile had the lowest latency at 19ms. Rogers’ flanker brand Fido came in second place with 25ms and Telus followed in third with 26ms.
The report found that Quebecor’s Vidéotron had the highest consistency score with 89.6 percent of results showing at least a 5Mbps minimum download speed and 1Mbps minimum upload speed.
Fido came in second place with a consistency score of 87.1 percent. Rogers rounded out the top three with a score of 84.6 percent.
When it comes to 5G performance, Ookla notes that “although Bell leads in median 5G download speeds with 191.26Mbps versus Telus’ 184.45Mbps, there is no clear statistical winner.”
Rogers came in third with 133.04Mbps. The carrier’s customers with 5G-capable devices had the highest time spent on 5G at 33.6 percent. Telus came in second with 22.5 percent and Bell followed with 16.8 percent.
Ookla also found that Alberta showed the fastest median mobile download speed in Canada during Q2 2021 at 70.74Mbps, while Saskatchewan had the slowest.
Further, Winnipeg showed the fastest median mobile download speed among Canada’s most populous cities during the same period at 93.12Mbps.
In terms of the fastest fixed broadband provider among top providers, Shaw Communications ranked first with a speed score of 181.66Mbps.
Rogers followed closely in second place with a score of 179.95. Bell came in third place with a score of 121.37. Cogeco and Telus came in fourth and fifth place with scores of 118.85 and 113.52, respectively.
Telus and Bell had the lowest latency among top fixed broadband providers at 6ms. Rogers and Shaw followed with 12ms.
Rogers had the highest consistency score with 89 percent of results showing at least a 25Mbps minimum download speed at 3Mbps minimum upload speed.
