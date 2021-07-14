Twitter is shutting down its Story-like Fleets feature on August 3

Twitter has announced that it’s saying goodbye to Fleets, its short-lived Story-like feature, on August 3rd.
The social media giant says it hoped the feature would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter, but that it hasn’t seen an increase in the number of people using Fleets.
we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff
we're sorry or you're welcome
— Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021
It says that although the company built Fleets to address some of the anxieties that hold people back from tweeting, Fleets were mostly used by people who were already tweeting to amplify their own Tweets and talk directly with others. The feature was rolled out globally in November.
“We’re evolving what Twitter is, and trying bigger, bolder things to serve the public conversation. A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won’t work out. We’ll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere,” said Iyla Brown, Twitter’s vice-president of product, in a statement.
“We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”
Twitter says that it’s going to focus on creating other ways for people to talk about what’s happening and start conversations on the platform.
