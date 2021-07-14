Rogers expands its 5G network to 14 more markets in Quebec

Rogers has expanded its 5G network to reach residents and businesses in 14 new markets across Quebec.
The new markets include Beauharnois, Beloeil, Blainville, Châteauguay, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, La Prairie, L’île-Perrot, Pointe-Claire, Repentigny, Rosemère, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Saint-Charles-Borromée, Saint-Lazare and Vaudreuil-Dorion.
The Toronto-based national carrier’s 5G network now reaches over 80 communities throughout the province.
“We’re proudly committed to enhancing connectivity and bringing the best wireless infrastructure to regions across Quebec,” said Edith Cloutier, the president of Rogers’ Quebec division, in a press release.
“Networks not only provide a critical service to keep Quebecers connected, they are a vital investment that drives productivity, innovation and prosperity across our province.”
Rogers says that it has improved wireless network connectivity in more than 162 Quebec communities since the start of the year. The carrier also plans to improve connectivity in a total of 360 communities by the end of the year.
Source: Rogers
