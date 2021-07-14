Videotron is offering a ’50 percent’ discount on select phones

Videotron is currently offering a “50 percent” sale on a handful of mobile devices. Find them below:
- iPhone SE (2nd generation): Now $12.50/month, was $24.99/month
- LG K41S: Now $5.10/month, was $10.25/month
- Motorola Moto E (2020): Now $3.50/month, was $7/month
- Nokia 3.4: Now $5.75/month, was $11.50/month
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Now $19.75/month, was $39.58/month
- TCL 20S: Now $9/month, was $18.75/month
Find all phones under the “50 percent” sale here.
Additionally, Videotron is offering discounts on several other phones too. These aren’t quite “50 percent,” but they’re still discounts.
- LG K61: Now $10/month, was $15.25/month
- LG Velvet 5G: Now $20/month, was $29/month
- Motorola Moto G Stylus: Now $10/month, was $14.50/month
- Motorola One 5G Ace: Now $15.25/month, was $20.75/month
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: Now $55/month, was $68.74/month
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: Now $55/month, was $75.83/month
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Now $40/month, was $77/month
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Now $34/month, was $65.75/month
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Now $30/month, was $54.75/month
- TCL 20 Pro 5G: Now $20.50/month, was $33.25/month
Find all phones on discount here.
Source: Videotron
