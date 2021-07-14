PREVIOUS
Videotron is offering a ’50 percent’ discount on select phones

Discounted phones include the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the iPhone SE

Jul 14, 2021

1:48 PM EDT

Videotron is currently offering a “50 percent” sale on a handful of mobile devices. Find them below:

Find all phones under the “50 percent” sale here.

Additionally, Videotron is offering discounts on several other phones too. These aren’t quite “50 percent,” but they’re still discounts.

Find all phones on discount here.

Source: Videotron

