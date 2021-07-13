Rogers is holding a limited time sale on the iPhone SE (2020)

If you’re looking to get a new iPhone, but don’t want to pay full price, this new limited-time deal from Rogers is a solid option.
The phone on sale is the 64GB iPhone SE (2020), which retails for $615, so it would regularly cost $25.63 per month. With Rogers’ new limited-time sale, you can get your hands on the SE model for just $15 per month.
Similarly, you can go for the 128GB version, which regularly costs $28.75 per month, but with this sale, you only pay $18.12 per month.
When we reviewed the iPhone SE at MobileSyrup, the 2020 smartphone received a 7.5/10 rating.
The iPhone SE isn’t the only phone Rogers has on discount. Check the list below for other notable phones on sale:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Now $30/month, was $41.25/month
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: Now $26.25/month, was $61.25/month
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: Now $40/month, was $53.75/month
- TCL 20 Pro 5G: Now $20/month, was $35.17/month
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Now $5.84/month, was $35.84/month
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: Now $34.17/month, was $77.92/month
- Google Pixel 5: Now $33.29/month, was $39.59/month
- LG Velvet 5G: Now $10/month, was $31.25/month
Source: Rogers
