PREVIOUS|
Deals

Rogers is holding a limited time sale on the iPhone SE (2020)

If you're looking for a new iPhone SE, this is a decent deal

Jul 13, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

0 comments

iPhone SE (2020)

If you’re looking to get a new iPhone, but don’t want to pay full price, this new limited-time deal from Rogers is a solid option.

The phone on sale is the 64GB iPhone SE (2020), which retails for $615, so it would regularly cost $25.63 per month. With Rogers’ new limited-time sale, you can get your hands on the SE model for just $15 per month.

Similarly, you can go for the 128GB version, which regularly costs $28.75 per month, but with this sale, you only pay $18.12 per month.

When we reviewed the iPhone SE at MobileSyrup, the 2020 smartphone received a 7.5/10 rating.

To purchase the phone from Rogers, click here.

The iPhone SE isn’t the only phone Rogers has on discount. Check the list below for other notable phones on sale:

To find all devices on sale, click here.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 9, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Best Buy has slashed this 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor’s price to $499

Deals

May 12, 2021

1:06 PM EDT

Fido holding flash sale on iPhone SE (2020), other iPhone models also discounted

Resources

Jul 9, 2021

12:05 PM EDT

How to watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Business

Jul 8, 2021

12:15 PM EDT

ACORN rallies to demand Big Three be banned from participating in ConnectTO

Comments