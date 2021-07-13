PREVIOUS|
News

Pixar’s next film, ‘Turning Red,’ is really Canadian, eh?

The film's writer-director, co-lead and setting are all Canadian

Jul 13, 2021

11:28 AM EDT

0 comments

Turning Red Pixar

Pixar has unveiled its next feature-length film, Turning Red, and it’s got some huge Canadian connections.

To start, it’s being written and directed by Chinese-born, Toronto-raised director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 animated short Bao. 

Additionally, the film is set in Toronto and follows a teenager named Meilin (newcomer Rosalie Chiang) who turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. Controlling her emotions proves difficult, though, as her overprotective mother (Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh) is constantly following her around.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal much beyond that, there are a number of Canadian easter eggs to spot, including Toronto’s CN Tower, the city’s Chinatown and Meilin attending a school named after former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson. Pixar says there are other Canadian artists working on the film alongside Shi to help bring all of this to life.

Turning Red will release in theatres on March 11th, 2022.

Pixar’s latest film, Luca, was released on June 18th on Disney+ and also had a key Canadian connection: the titular character was voiced by Vancouver’s own Jacob Tremblay. The animation studio also generated a lot of buzz in 2019 for having Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves voice the scene-stealing Canadian stuntman Duke Kaboom in Toy Story 4.

Image credit: Pixar

Related Articles

News

Feb 22, 2021

11:27 AM EST

Netflix’s new Downloads For You feature automatically downloads your favourite content

News

Sep 15, 2020

4:02 PM EDT

Disney is ‘exploring’ bringing Pixar’s Soul straight to Disney+: report

News

Mar 31, 2020

10:06 AM EDT

Pixar’s ‘Onward’ will come to Disney+ in Canada on April 3

News

Oct 8, 2020

6:43 PM EDT

Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to release exclusively on Disney+ in December

Comments