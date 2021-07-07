HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1 will include 10 episodes

HBO’s TV series based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us video game has started production in Calgary, and its first season will feature a total of ten episodes.
Craig Mazin, the show’s writer and executive producer, announced the episode count during the latest episode of his Scriptnotes] while also stating that the majority of the show will be set in daylight.
The original The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3 takes place in a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after civilization has been destroyed. The 2013 third-person action game focuses on the journey of Joel, a smuggler and a teenage girl, Ellie, as they attempt to survive in a world full of zombie-like monsters infected with cordyceps.
The HBO TV show will follow the general story of the first The Last of Us game, but will “deviate greatly” in some episodes, said Neil Druckmann, the director of The Last of Us game series in an interview with IGN.
Featured actors in the series include Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Nico Parker (Sarah), Gabriel Luna (Tommy) and Merle Dandridge (reprising her role as Marlene from the game).
According to Mazin, writing for the first four episodes of the series is “kinda done,” and with production underway, we can expect the series to be released sometime in 2022. Given that the series is an HBO production, it’s expected to come to Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada.
Image credit: PlayStation
Via: IGN
