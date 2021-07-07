PREVIOUS
PlayStation’s ‘Planet of the Discounts’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

The sale ends on July 21st

Jul 7, 2021

4:00 PM EDT

The PlayStation Store’s ‘Planet of the Discounts’ is running a new sale this week that offers games at up to 75 percent off. The set of deals, called ‘Planet of the Discounts,’ ends on July 21st.

Games like No Man’s Sky, Dead By Daylight, Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint are priced at a discounted rate with this promotion.

Below are some of the best deals from the sale:

Source: PlayStation Store

