Ritual acquires QR contact tracing platform AllChecked.in

Ritual has acquired QR contact tracing platform AllChecked.in, which allows customers to check-in and log their contact information.
The Toronto-based company is currently offering AllChecked.in and Ritual Online Ordering free to any restaurant in Canada, and includes access to QR code contract tracing, digital menu creation, online ordering and paperless payments.
Ritual notes that AllChecked.in was created to help businesses comply with new contact tracing requirements. With AllChecked.in, restaurants can use a health screening questionnaire that collects contact information and records data for health authority requests.
“We’re thrilled to welcome AllChecked.in to the Ritual family to bring easy and secure contact tracing to local restaurants,” said Ritual CEO Ray Reddy in a statement.
“Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to support restaurants and ensure they have the tools to keep their employees and customers safe.”
The company has not disclosed the financial details of the acquisition.
Source: Ritual
