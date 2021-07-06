PREVIOUS|
Twitter testing advanced search features for direct messages

It's unknown when the new interface may roll out to users

Twitter is testing new advanced search features to make it easier for users to find specific direct messages.

The new search features are currently being tested, according to developer Nima Owji. Owji posted a screenshot of what the new search interface will look like.

The screenshot indicates that it will divide groups and people when a user tries to search for a message. The new search features are expected to roll out to the Twitter app on iPhone and iPad soon.

Further, Owji also shared new screenshots of Twitter’s upcoming iMessage-like reactions for tweets. Reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered the upcoming feature a few weeks ago. Owji notes that Twitter reactions are now almost complete.

Alongside the ‘Like’ button, the social media giant is looking to add buttons that say ‘Hmm,’ ‘Sad,’ ‘Haha’ and ‘Cheer.’ When Wong discovered the feature, only the ‘Hmm’ and ‘Haha’ buttons had been developed.

Now, Owji says all of the buttons are complete, which indicates that a release could be coming soon. However, it’s unknown when exactly Twitter plans to launch the new advanced search features or Twitter reactions.

