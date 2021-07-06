PREVIOUS|
Fanatical offers Build Your Own Bundle that includes Watch Dogs 2, Just Cause 3 and more

The bundle lets you buy only the games you want to play

Jul 6, 2021

10:37 AM EDT

Fanatical is currently running a ‘Build Your Own Bundle’ offer with the likes of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist, Watch Dogs 2 and Just Cause 3 included.

First, let’s check out all the games available to build your bundle:

  • The Surge 2: Original price — $54.99
  • Wild Guns Reloaded: Original price — $17.49
  • The Surge: Original price — $25.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Deluxe Edition: Original price — $39.99
  • DARQ: Complete Edition: Original price — $22.79
  • Watch Dogs 2: Original price — $79.99
  • Biped: Original price — $17.49
  • Trine 4: Original price — $33.99
  • Dark Devotion: Original price — $22.79
  • Song Of Horror Complete Edition: Original price — $39.99
  • Just Cause 3 XXL Edition: Original price — $34.13
  • Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins: Original price —  $6.69
  • The Battle of Polytopia: Original price — $17.49
  • Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry: Original price — $39.99
  • Watch Dogs: Original price — $39.99
  • Pure Chess Grandmaster Complete Edition: Original price — $24.57
  • Esports Life Tycoon: Original price — $22.79
  • Trials Rising: Original price — $34.99
  • Fallout 3: Original price — $10.99
  • Fallout New Vegas: Original price — $10.99
  • Railway Empire: Original price — $33.99

You can build a three, five or seven-game bundle from the tiles mentioned above.

A three-game bundle will cost you $12.39 while a five-game bundle will set you back $18.49. Lastly, you can go for a seven-game bundle that is priced at $24.79.

Additionally, if you spend more than $14 on a single order, you can get one of the following items for free:

  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Internet Cafe Simulator
  • Call of Juarez
  • Toy Box Turbos
  • A surprise game
  • $1 Fanatical voucher

Follow the link to learn more about the Build Your Own Bundle offer.

Image credit: Fanatical

Source: Fanatical

