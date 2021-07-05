Elon Musk has once again taken to Twitter to tweet out a tease about full-self-driving technology coming to Tesla cars. This isn’t the first time he’s told the world that Full Self Driving Version 9 (FSD 9) is coming soon, and it likely won’t be the last.
Since 2018, the eccentric CEO has promised Tesla owners and fans that the company is on the verge of rolling out autonomous car technology and that full self-driving Version 9 will change everything. So far, he’s about three years behind schedule on his promise, and from what we’ve seen so far, full Self-Driving isn’t ready for the masses.
In his most recent tweet, Musk responds to a user wh0 named their car “Two Weeks” (a joke about how long it’s taken for the FSD software to come out). He said, “Haha, FSD 9 beta is shipping soon, I swear! Generalized self-driving is a hard problem, as it requires solving a large part of real-world AI. Didn’t expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect. Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality.”
Haha, FSD 9 beta is shipping soon, I swear!
Generalized self-driving is a hard problem, as it requires solving a large part of real-world AI. Didn’t expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect.
Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021
To be fair, I’m glad that Telsa isn’t rushing out this tech since it is hazardous and could have serious implications, but I am getting just a tiny bit annoyed with all of the times that Elon has promised something and then reneged on it.
Source: The Verge
