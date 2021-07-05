Samsung Unpacked event reportedly scheduled for August 11

A report from South Korea indicates that Samsung’s next Unpacked event is scheduled for early August.
DigitalDailyNews says it confirmed with Samsung that its next Unpacked event is slated for August 11th.
The event is rumoured to start at 10am ET and will be streamed on YouTube. There’s no news on whether this event will be online-only, however.
DigitalDailyNews also indicates that Samsung will unveil five products at the event: the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3, two different versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 Active (though recent leaks indicate that it’s the standard model launching and not the ‘Active’ variant) and the Galaxy Buds 2.
Oddly, what’s missing from the list is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE handsets, although a previous leak indicated that the FE smartphone will launch later than we expected.
While Samsung might be revealing these foldables and more at the event, it might take a few weeks before they arrive in Canada, whereas the smartwatches and earbuds will likely launch in Canada a lot sooner than the handsets.
It’s worth taking this leak with a grain of salt as Samsung hasn’t officially said anything about these smartphones. However, an August Unpacked event makes sense since at MWC 2021, Samsung did mention that there’d be an Unpacked event “later this summer.”
