Instagram developing feature to let creators post exclusive stories

Instagram is currently creating a new feature that would allow creators to publish exclusive content to their stories.
The feature was first uncovered by Twitter leaker Alessandro Paluzzi. The exclusive content will likely be locked behind a monthly subscription. The new feature will be similar to Twitter’s Super Follow feature, which lets users charge for exclusive bonus content.
TechCrunch reports that Instagram confirmed that the feature is in development but isn’t being tested publicly yet. The Facebook-owned company did not provide any further details about the possible upcoming feature.
Screenshots of the feature posted online indicate that the feature will be called ‘Exclusive Stories.’ When users come across an exclusive story, they’ll be shown a message that notes that “only members” can view the content.
Further, the stories cannot be captured by screenshots. Users who post exclusive stories will be able to share them as highlights. The screenshot outlines that Instagram will encourage creators to save stories “to a highlight for your fans.” It notes that this way, “fans always have something to see when they join.”
It’s no surprise that this feature is currently in development, as social media giants like Instagram and Twitter have been rolling out more features to provide creators with more monetization tools.
Source: TechCrunch
