News

Carl Peis ‘Nothing’ will unveil its wireless earbuds on July 27

This is one month later than the June launch window that Nothing previously announced

Jun 29, 2021

12:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Nothing’s debut product ‘ear (1)’ finally has a release date: July 27th at 9am ET.

Carl Pei, the company’s founder, announced the launch on Twitter. This is a month later than the June launch window that Nothing previously revealed.

While we don’t know a lot about these upcoming earbuds, Nothing has confirmed they feature a stripped-down aesthetic with transparent materials. Interestingly, Pei has also stated that their design is inspired by “a grandmother’s tobacco pipe.”

While Nothing is technically a new company and the ear (1)s are its first-ever product, Carl Pei co-founded OnePlus and is a notable name in the tech industry.

Source: Carl Pei (@getpeid) 

