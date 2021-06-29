Nothing’s debut product ‘ear (1)’ finally has a release date: July 27th at 9am ET.
Carl Pei, the company’s founder, announced the launch on Twitter. This is a month later than the June launch window that Nothing previously revealed.
Are you ready for the #SoundOfChange? The @Nothing ear (1) Launch Event is on 27 July! https://t.co/1qZaJaKQvD
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 29, 2021
While we don’t know a lot about these upcoming earbuds, Nothing has confirmed they feature a stripped-down aesthetic with transparent materials. Interestingly, Pei has also stated that their design is inspired by “a grandmother’s tobacco pipe.”
While Nothing is technically a new company and the ear (1)s are its first-ever product, Carl Pei co-founded OnePlus and is a notable name in the tech industry.
Source: Carl Pei (@getpeid)
