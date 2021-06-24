Here’s how to watch Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 in Canada

Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 airs today and features a cast of beloved queens that I’m pretty excited to see again. However, if you’ve watched any of the trailers for All Stars 6, you’re directed to a streaming service you’ve probably never heard of, Paramount Plus.
Despite Canadians having access to Paramount Plus, our version of the streaming platform doesn’t offer the same shows that are available in the U.S. counterpart. Luckily, there are other ways to access this beloved series.
OutTV Go
The most affordable way to watch All Stars 6 is heading to OutTV. The platform offers the series day and date when it premieres on Paramount Plus. The show airs at 3am ET and while I wasn’t awake to check to see if it was available at that time, when I woke up at 9am, the show was ready for me. OutTV costs $3.99 per month.
Crave
All Stars 6 is also available on Bell’s Crave streaming service. Similar to OutTV Go, when I woke up at 9am the show was already available for me to watch. You also only need Crave’s base membership to access the series, which costs $9.99.
There are currently no PVOD options for All Stars 6.
These are the only ways to watch Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 in Canada. The series starts June 24th with the first two episodes and the remainder of the season airing weekly on Thursdays.
The queens joining this cast this season are Akeria C Davenport, Eureka O’Hara, Ra’jah D O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jan, Pandora Boxx, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet, Scarlet Envy, Jiggly Caliente, Yara Sofia, Kylie Sonique Love and Serena ChaCha.
Comments