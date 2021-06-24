PREVIOUS|
You can get a 100Mbps home internet plan from Virgin for $45/month

Deals on 25Mbps and 50Mbps plans are also available

Jun 24, 2021

11:14 AM EDT

Virgin Mobile currently offers up to $35 in monthly credits on its home internet plans, which means you can get 100Mbps download speeds for just $45 per month.

The Bell flanker brand offers credits on all three of its home internet packages. It’s worth noting that all three plans offer 10Mbps upload speed and the bill credit applies for 12 months. The discounts vary, but you can view them all below:

  • 25Mbps download, unlimited usage — $40 per month ($60 plan with $20 credit for 12 months)
  • 50Mbps, unlimited usage — $40 per month ($70 plan with $30 credit for 12 months)
  • 100Mbps, unlimited usage — $45 per month ($80 plan with $35 credit for 12 months)

You can access the offer by calling Virgin Mobile or online. For the latter, you’ll have to enter a deal-specific promo code. Check them out the codes below:

  • 25Mbps plan: ONTARIO20
  • 50Mbps plan: ONTARIO30
  • 100Mbps plan: ONTARIO35

To learn more or to avail the offer, click here.

Source: Virgin Mobile

