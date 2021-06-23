This 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor is currently on sale on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has the 27-inch LG UltraGear, a 144Hz IPS gaming monitor on sale.
The monitor features a 1ms response time and is currently available for $349 instead of the regular $499 price tag.
The 27-inch monitor is QHD enabled and can output a smooth 2560 x 1440 resolution, all while supporting AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync to minimize tearing and stuttering. Additionally, the monitor supports HDR10, which means it displasy realistic visuals with rich colours and contrast.
If you’re looking for a new monitor with a fast refresh rate and quick response time, the LG UltraGear is a solid option.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon
