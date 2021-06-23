PREVIOUS|
This 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor is currently on sale on Amazon

Jun 23, 2021

Amazon Canada currently has the 27-inch LG UltraGear, a 144Hz IPS gaming monitor on sale.

The monitor features a 1ms response time and is currently available for $349 instead of the regular $499 price tag.

The 27-inch monitor is QHD enabled and can output a smooth 2560 x 1440 resolution, all while supporting AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync to minimize tearing and stuttering. Additionally, the monitor supports HDR10, which means it displasy realistic visuals with rich colours and contrast.

If you’re looking for a new monitor with a fast refresh rate and quick response time, the LG UltraGear is a solid option.

To learn more about the monitor or to purchase it, click here.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon

