XCOM 2 Collection is coming to Android on July 13th

You can pre-register for the game now

Jun 22, 2021

8:01 PM EDT

Feral Interactive is bringing Firaxis Games’ turn-based tactics video game XCOM 2 Collection to Android on July 13th.

Back in 2016, the title was released for PS4, PC and Xbox One. Additionally, a Switch port dropped in May 2020.

XCOM 2 Collection features four DLC packs that offer no in-app purchases. It’s unclear how much the game will cost in Canada, but on iOS, XCOM 2 Collection cost $34.99 at launch.

Feral Interactive has revamped XCOM 2 Collection UI with mobile touchscreen input in mind and now calls it the “Command Interface.”

Of course, the game’s classic turn-based combat remains intact, and you’re also still able to customize each soldier’s look, loadout and abilities.

You can pre-register for the game, here.

