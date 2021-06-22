XCOM 2 Collection is coming to Android on July 13th

Feral Interactive is bringing Firaxis Games’ turn-based tactics video game XCOM 2 Collection to Android on July 13th.
Back in 2016, the title was released for PS4, PC and Xbox One. Additionally, a Switch port dropped in May 2020.
XCOM 2 Collection features four DLC packs that offer no in-app purchases. It’s unclear how much the game will cost in Canada, but on iOS, XCOM 2 Collection cost $34.99 at launch.
Feral Interactive has revamped XCOM 2 Collection UI with mobile touchscreen input in mind and now calls it the “Command Interface.”
Of course, the game’s classic turn-based combat remains intact, and you’re also still able to customize each soldier’s look, loadout and abilities.
You can pre-register for the game, here.
Comments