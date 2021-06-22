There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.
Below is everything coming to Tubi in July:
Tubi starting in July
- Bait (2000)
- Blade (1998)
- Constantine (2005)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Femme Fatal (2002)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Voices (2014) – arriving 7/18
Image Credit: IMDB
Comments