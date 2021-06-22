PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to Tubi in July 2021

Jun 22, 2021

9:01 PM EDT

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.

Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.

Tubi starting in July

  • Bait (2000)
  • Blade (1998)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • Femme Fatal (2002)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • The Voices (2014) – arriving 7/18

