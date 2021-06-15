PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox says ‘many’ Xbox Series X games will be playable on Xbox One via streaming

Xbox doesn't want to leave the last generation behind

Jun 15, 2021

6:15 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Xbox has revealed that “many” of its Xbox Series X games will be playable on Xbox One via its Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

In a blog post rounding up all of its E3 2021 announcements, the company noted that game streaming will be leveraged when possible to bring games that wouldn’t otherwise be playable on the last-gen hardware.

“For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers,” the company wrote.

Released last year exclusively on PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator is set to come to Xbox Series X on July 27th. Xbox has previously said the Xbox One can’t run the game, hence the option to stream it.

It’s unclear what other current-gen games might be brought to Xbox One as well, but like Microsoft says, it will “share more” about these plans in due time.

In the meantime, we got a clearer idea of Microsoft’s vision for Cloud Gaming last week when the company confirmed that the service will come to smart TVs and get their own dedicated streaming devices.

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2021

2:50 PM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially return to the PlayStation Store later this month

News

Jun 10, 2021

1:03 PM EDT

Microsoft to let players demo games through Xbox Cloud gaming before buying

News

Jun 14, 2021

3:46 PM EDT

Here’s everything we learned from Halo Infinite’s multiplayer reveal

News

Jun 10, 2021

9:00 AM EDT

Xbox confirms it’s working on streaming devices, TV apps for Cloud Gaming

Comments