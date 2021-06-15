PREVIOUS|
Apple TV+ free trial to be reduced to three months starting July 1

You have until June 30th to claim the one-year trial with an eligible Apple device purchase

Jun 15, 2021

5:28 PM EDT

Ted Lasso

Apple is cutting down its one-year free Apple TV+ trial to three months starting July 1st.

The tech giant revealed the change in the fine print of its official Apple TV+ website, confirming this will apply to Canada as well.

Since Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, anyone who purchased an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac would be eligible for the free 12-month subscription.

Since then, Apple has twice extended this free trial for early adopters, making it valid until July 2021. However, those who buy an eligible Apple device on June 30th or earlier will just get one year.

While many Apple TV+ productions were delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the service’s catalogue has still grown steadily over time. Some of the most notable recently released content includes Mythic Quest Season 2, The Mosquito Coast, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s mental health doc The Me You Can’t See. 

Meanwhile, the service’s upcoming 2021 slate includes the second seasons of Ted Lasso (July 23rd), See (August 27th) and The Morning Show (September 17th). Apple TV+ typically costs $5.99 per month.

Image credit: Apple

