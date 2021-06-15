Tekken’s Kazuya revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tekken‘s Kazuya has been revealed as the next downloadable fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
A brief trailer was shown for the character during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct presentation. Check it out below:
A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/mjyJQwZ2pX
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021
A full breakdown of Kazuya from Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will come on June 28th at 10am ET.
This is the fifth in Ultimate‘s second wave of DLC fighters, Arms’ Min Min, Minecraft‘s Steve, Final Fantasy VII‘s Sephiroth and Xenoblade Chronicles 2‘s Pyra and Mythra.
Each fighter can be purchased individually for $7.55 CAD or together in the $37.79 Fighters Pass Vol. 2.
Comments