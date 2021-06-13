Amazon to hire 1,800 new corporate and technology employees in Canada

Amazon has announced plans to hire 1,800 new corporate and technology employees in Canada this year.
The massive online retailer says the 1,800 new hires will support teams across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, and Retail and Operations Technology.
The new hires will grow Amazon’s workforce at all of its Canadian corporate locations, including its Vancouver and Toronto tech hubs.
“Amazon is proud to create good jobs that provide opportunities for employees to develop new skills and grow their careers while innovating on behalf of customers,” said Jesse Dougherty, Amazon’s Vancouver site lead, in a news release.
Amazon notes that over 1,500 positions are currently open. Current positions include software development managers, software development engineers, data engineers, project managers and more.
The company currently employs over 23,000 full- and part-time employees at the company’s fulfillment centres, corporate offices, development centres, and other facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec.
Source: Amazon
