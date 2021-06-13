PREVIOUS|
News

Here are all the trailers from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Checkout the trailer for Redfall and the multiplayer reveal of Halo: Infinite

Jun 13, 2021

2:56 PM EDT

0 comments

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase showcased more than 30 games, 27 of which will be free on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

We saw trailers for games like Twelve Minutes, Battlefield 2042 and Starfield.

See the full list below:

Starfield — Coming November 11th, 2022

Stalker 2: Heart Chernobyl — Coming April 28, 2022

Back 4 Blood — Coming October 12th, 2021

Contraband

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life — Coming June 22nd

Battlefield 2042 — Coming October 22, 2021

Twelve Minutes — Coming August 19th, 2021

Psychonauts 2 — Coming August 25th, 2021

Fallout 76: Steel Reign — Coming July 7th, 2021

Fallout 76: Expeditions – The Pit — Coming 2022

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console — Coming June 15th

Party Animals — Coming 2022

Hades — Coming August 13th, 2021

Somerville — Coming 2022

Halo Infinite official multiplayer reveal — Coming Holiday 2021 alongside the single-player campaign

Diablo II Resurrected — Coming September 23rd, 2021

A Plague Tale: Requiem — Coming 2022

New Far Cry 6 gameplay trailer — Coming October 7th, 2021

Slime Rancher 2 — Coming 2022

Shredders — Coming December 2021

Atomic Heart — Coming TBA

Replaced — Coming 2022

Among Us 15 player lobbies — Coming June 15th, 2021

Eiyden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes —  Coming 2023

The Ascent — Coming July 29th, 2021

Age of Empires IV — Coming October 28th, 2021

The Outer Worlds 2 — Coming TBA

Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X/S — Coming July 27th

Forza Horizon 5 — Coming November 9th, 2021

Redfall — Coming summer 2022

Xbox Mini Fridge — Coming holiday 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnIiRygj-nY

Related Articles

News

Jun 13, 2021

2:15 PM EDT

Xbox unveils ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ in the best E3 2021 trailer so far

News

Jun 13, 2021

2:32 PM EDT

Bethesda’s Arkane unveils Redfall, coming exclusively to Xbox and PC in summer 2022

News

Jun 13, 2021

1:02 PM EDT

Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ coming November 2022 exclusively to Xbox and PC

News

May 26, 2021

3:27 PM EDT

Big ‘Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase’ set for June 13

Comments