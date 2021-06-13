Here are all the trailers from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase showcased more than 30 games, 27 of which will be free on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
We saw trailers for games like Twelve Minutes, Battlefield 2042 and Starfield.
See the full list below:
Starfield — Coming November 11th, 2022
Stalker 2: Heart Chernobyl — Coming April 28, 2022
Back 4 Blood — Coming October 12th, 2021
Contraband
Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life — Coming June 22nd
Battlefield 2042 — Coming October 22, 2021
Twelve Minutes — Coming August 19th, 2021
Psychonauts 2 — Coming August 25th, 2021
Fallout 76: Steel Reign — Coming July 7th, 2021
Fallout 76: Expeditions – The Pit — Coming 2022
The Elder Scrolls Online: Console — Coming June 15th
Party Animals — Coming 2022
Hades — Coming August 13th, 2021
Somerville — Coming 2022
Halo Infinite official multiplayer reveal — Coming Holiday 2021 alongside the single-player campaign
Diablo II Resurrected — Coming September 23rd, 2021
A Plague Tale: Requiem — Coming 2022
New Far Cry 6 gameplay trailer — Coming October 7th, 2021
Slime Rancher 2 — Coming 2022
Shredders — Coming December 2021
Atomic Heart — Coming TBA
Replaced — Coming 2022
Among Us 15 player lobbies — Coming June 15th, 2021
Eiyden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — Coming 2023
The Ascent — Coming July 29th, 2021
Age of Empires IV — Coming October 28th, 2021
The Outer Worlds 2 — Coming TBA
Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X/S — Coming July 27th
Forza Horizon 5 — Coming November 9th, 2021
Redfall — Coming summer 2022
Xbox Mini Fridge — Coming holiday 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnIiRygj-nY
