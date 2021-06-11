PREVIOUS|
Canadian-developed Bird Alone takes home an Apple Design award at WWDC 2021

Every year Apple highlights some of the best apps and games of the past 12 months

Jun 11, 2021

12:02 PM EDT

Bird Alone

Towards the end of every WWDC, Apple gives several apps and games with ‘Design Awards’ based on different categories like ‘Inclusivity,’ ‘Social Impact,’ ‘Visual and Graphics’ and more.

As is the case with most years, big titles like Genshin Impact, Alba, and League of Legends: Wild Rift, took home top honours. However, there are a few Canadian gems included in this year’s list of winners.

George Batchelor’s Canadian-made Bird Alone, an interaction-based game that features clever notification integration, unique graphics and music that shifts based on real-world factors, took home an Apple Design Award for ‘Interaction’ at WWDC 2021.

Pok Pok Playroom, a game that’s a spin-off of Toronto-based Snowman, also won the design award for ‘Delight and Fun.’

The child-focused colourful app features mesmerizing interactions, interesting haptics and unique sound effect that all aim to encourage children to explore and experiment. Pok Pok Playroom’s development team is located in Belgium. MobileSyrup will have more on Pok Pok Playroom in the coming weeks.

You can find a full list of Apple Design Award winners below:

Visuals and Graphics

  • AppLoóna
    Developer: Loóna Inc (Belarus)
  • Game: Genshin Impact
    Developer: miHoYo Limited (China)

Inclusivity

Delight and Fun

Interaction

  • App: Carrot Weather
    Developer: Brian Mueller, Grailr LLC (United States)
  • Game: Bird Alone
    Developer: George Batchelor (Canada)

Innovation

Social Impact

  • AppBe My Eyes
    Developer: S/I Be My Eyes (Denmark)
  • Game: Alba
    Developer: Ustwo games (United Kingdom)

