Riot Games has announced that its open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift is now available in Canada, the U.S. and South America on both Android and iOS.
The beta was previously already available in Europe and Asia. At the same time as launching Wild RiftÂ in North America, the company is also releasing ‘Patch 2.2 for the game’
Wild Rift is available NOW for download in the Americas!
Throughout April and May, players will get access to five new champions, Galio, the Colossus, Rammus, the Armordillo, Khaâ€™Zix, the Voidreaver, Rengar, the Pridestalker, and Renekton, the Butcher of the Sands. This brings Wild Rift’s roster to 61 out of the 140 characters available in the PC version of League of Legends.
Wild Rift is also adding fan-favourite mode ARAM (All Random All Mid) to Wild RiftÂ from April 5th to April 8th and then again from April 15th to May 19th. ARAM is an interesting game type that lets users learn more about different characters as it gives players random champions in an all-out brawl between two teams.
There’s also a new ranked season for competitive players with new rewards, and if you reach Gold with 10 or more wins, you can pick up the Glorious Jinx skin.
Wild Rift’s take on a battle pass, ‘Wild Pass,’ will also be available during this time. It offers ‘Blue Motes’ and ‘Poro Coins’ just for playing, and players can upgrade the Battle Pass for up to 590 Wild Cores for roughly $8. You can also skip some levels in the Battle Paas if you purchase ‘Wild Pass Elite’ for 400 more Wild Cores. Once you’ve reached level 50 on the Wild Pass, you get access to ‘Hexplorer Jax’ skin.
I’ve been playingÂ Wild Rift for the past couple of days, and I’m enjoying it a lot. The mobile game is the perfect entry to League of Legends for those interested in learning how to play the game or for anyone who doesn’t have a decent PC.
