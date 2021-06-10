FromSoftware, the developer of beloved games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro, has finally shown off more of its highly anticipated next game, Elden Ring.
Additionally, it’s coming out on January 21st, 2022 on both current- and last-gen consoles.
First announced at E3 2019, Elden Ring seemed like a myth at this point, but finally, we’re getting a better look at the upcoming role-playing game adventure.
Many of the spells and other gameplay elements from Dark Souls has made it into to Elden Ring. The game also looks just as gruesome and difficult as the previous Souls-like titles.
What’s noteworthy about Elden Ring is that George R.R. Martin, the writer of the Songs of Ice and Fire book series — with the first novel of the series being adapted into HBO’s beloved (and hated) Game of Thrones — helped with game’s world.
Elden Ring uses the Souls-like formula that includes learning the enemies’ fighting style and being careful because you can very easily die.
The game is published by Bandai Namco, like the Dark Souls titles.
