June’s Android security patch is now available for Pixel devices

The patch is available via an over-the-air update

Jun 7, 2021

6:48 PM EDT

Google’s latest Android Pixel Security update is now available, a few days later than expected.

The update is available for the Pixel 3/3 XL, the Pixel 4/4 XL, the Pixel 3a/3a XL, the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

The patch will roll out over the air and fixes a charging issue with certain wireless chargers, a concern that causes users to not be able to edit motion photos, and another issue related to notification sound fluctuations.

The update also fixes a variety of vulnerabilities that range from high to moderate.

I still haven’t received the over-the-air update, but that’s likely because I’m running the Android 12 Beta. 

Alongside the security patch are several new features that will roll out over the next couple of weeks.

Source: Google

