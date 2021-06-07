Logan Paul wears his rare Charizard Pokémon card to Mayweather fight

YouTuber Logan Paul brought an unexpected Pocket Monster to his boxing fight against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Paul wore a first-edition Dragon-type Charizard Pokémon card to the eight-round match and flaunted its value during a post-fight interview.
“It’s a BGS 10 Charizard, first edition Charizard,” Paul said in a post-fight interview.
“It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a ten, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm. It’s my prized possession. Estimated value? Now? Shit, this is a million dollar card, baby. This is the card that I walked out with to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million dollar card. Get a close up.”
Paul wearing it to his fight likely drove up the price of the already $150,000 USD (about $181,282 CAD) card.
Over the course of 2021, the price of Pokémon trading cards has increased across the board. Target has reportedly stopped selling the cards in fear of the safety of its customers, card stores have placed a limit on how many customers can buy and those who professionally grade the cards are years behind.
During the fight, Paul barely managed to hit his opponent and Mayweather seemingly just letting him survive into the eighth round of the exhibition match.
Image Credit: Vice
