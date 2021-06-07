Best Buy Canada’s smart home sale ends in three days

With people spending more time at home than ever, it’s the perfect opportunity to make your space a little smarter.
To help you build your dream home, Best Buy Canada has deals on some of its top smart-home accessories, including smart assistants, smart lighting, smart security, and more.
Check out some of the biggest savings below, or check out the full smart home sale on the Best Buy site.
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display for $249.99 (save $50)
Swann 8X8 HD 1080P DVR Security System for $379.97 (save 120)
D-Link Wireless Indoor 1080p Full HD Security Camera for $99.99 (save $30)
Arlo Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $129.99 (save $60)
Nanoleaf Shapes Big Triangles Kit 7PK for $229.99 (save $50)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Smarter Kit 7 Pk for $229.99 (save $50)
Facebook Portal TV for $129.99 (save $70)
Facebook Portal 10″ – White for $169.99 (save $100)
Facebook Portal 10″ – Black for $169.99 (save $100)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments