Cogeco receives funding to bring high-speed internet to the Montérégie region in Quebec

Cogeco is receiving $30.6 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Montérégie region in Quebec.
The project aims to bring connectivity to 5,380 households in the region by September 2022. Funding for the project is being provided under the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.
The government notes that the project will benefit numerous municipalities including Lacolle, Sainte-Martine, Saint-Urbain-Premier, Saint-Pie and more. The full list of municipalities can be found here.
“We’re thrilled and privileged to participate in Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed,” said Johanne Hinse, the general manager for Quebec and vice-president of programming and community relations at Cogeco, in a news release.
“We are even more determined to speed up the expansion of our robust network within the scheduled September 2022 time frame.”
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada. The initiative is made possible by a total investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec.
The two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September of next year.
Source: ISED
