Save up to $140 on car tech at Best Buy Canada right now

Best Buy Canada is running a sale on car safety technology for the next three days.
Assuming that the snow two weeks ago was the last truly cold weather for a couple months, road trips will probably be on the minds of many Canadians.
With GPS devices and dash cams from top brands, you can find discounts of up to $140.
Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable for $349.99 (save $140)
Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $179.99 (save $70)
Thinkware F200 Pro Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with Wi-Fi for $149.88 (save $40)
Garmin RV 1090 10″ GPS Navigator for $839.99 (save $135)
Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 2.5″ LED HD IPS Touch Screen & Wi-Fi for $169.99 (save $20)
Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam with 2.5″ LED HD IPS Touch Screen & Amazon Alexa Built-in for $229.99 (save $20)
myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1080p Dashcam with 3″ LCD Screen & Rear Camera for $139.99 (save $90)
