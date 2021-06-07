PREVIOUS|
News

Save up to $140 on car tech at Best Buy Canada right now

Jun 7, 2021

4:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Garmin GPS

Best Buy Canada is running a sale on car safety technology for the next three days.

Assuming that the snow two weeks ago was the last truly cold weather for a couple months, road trips will probably be on the minds of many Canadians.

With GPS devices and dash cams from top brands, you can find discounts of up to $140.

Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable for $349.99 (save $140)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $179.99 (save $70)

Thinkware F200 Pro Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with Wi-Fi for $149.88 (save $40)

Garmin RV 1090 10″ GPS Navigator for $839.99 (save $135)

Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 2.5″ LED HD IPS Touch Screen & Wi-Fi for $169.99 (save $20)

Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam with 2.5″ LED HD IPS Touch Screen & Amazon Alexa Built-in for $229.99 (save $20)

myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1080p Dashcam with 3″ LCD Screen & Rear Camera for $139.99 (save $90)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Reviews

Sep 1, 2008

7:58 PM EDT

Samsung Instinct Video Review

News

May 13, 2021

10:55 AM EDT

Microsoft drops Surface Duo price by $550 in Canada

Deals

Jun 7, 2021

4:55 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada’s smart home sale ends in three days
Sponsored

Jun 2, 2021

8:35 AM EDT

BMW X5 Preview: A hybrid without compromise

Comments