Possible Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip appears in GeekBench listing

Qualcomm may be working on a Snapdragon 888+ system-on-a-chip (SoC) and it may have leaked courtesy of a GeekBench test.
Spotted by GSM Arena, a GeekBench score listing for ‘Qualcomm Lahaina for arm64’ lists the performance and some specifications for an unknown Qualcomm SoC. Given the timing of the listing, GSM Arena suggests it could be a Snapdragon 888+.
Typically, Qualcomm releases its flagship Snapdragon chipset in December followed by a ‘+’ variant in July that offers more performance. Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 in December 2020 and, as we near July 2021, it’s likely Qualcomm is testing the ‘+’ follow-up, which would explain the GeekBench listing.
Additionally, the GeekBench listing includes details about the CPU cores, noting that it includes one core clocked at 3.0GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz and four low-power cores at 1.8GHz. That would mark a significant increase from the Snapdragon 888, which features one ARM Cortex-X1 performance core clocked at 2.84GHz.
The GeekBench score listed alongside the mystery chip shows a single-core result of 1,171 and a multi-core of 3,704 (higher scores are better). That’s in line with scores from devices equipped with the Snapdragon 888 — for example, the Samsung Galaxy S21 posted scores of 1,112 and 3,378 for single-core and multi-core respectively. If the mystery SoC in the GeekBench listing is the Snapdragon 888+, it should offer a modest performance bump over the 888.
Unfortunately, the GeekBench listing didn’t provide any other information about the mystery chipset.
Considering Qualcomm’s typical release pattern, we could learn more about the Snapdragon 888+ in the coming weeks.
Image credit: Qualcomm
