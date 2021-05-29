Apple delays podcast subscriptions launch until June

Apple delayed the launch of its new podcast subscriptions until June, according to a letter emailed to creators on May 28th.
Spotted by 9to5Mac, the letter says Apple wanted to deliver “the best experience for creators and listeners,” which is why it chose to delay the May subscriptions launch until June.
Moreover, Apple acknowledged issues that some creators experienced, such as delayed content availability and disrupted access to Apple Podcasts Connect, a tool for submitting and managing shows. The company says it has addressed these issues but encourages creators still experiencing problems to get in contact.
The delay comes after Apple released iOS 14.6 with the updated Podcasts app featuring support for subscriptions. Apple noted in the letter that it “heard from listeners” and made adjustments based on feedback about the update. Specifically, the company said it would introduce additional enhancements to the ‘Library’ in the coming weeks.
Those interested can read Apple’s letter in full below:
“We’re writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We’ve been delighted by the response to last month’s announcement and it’s exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day.
“To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter.
“Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We’ve addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us.
“We’ve also heard from listeners and made adjustments based on their feedback with iOS 14.6, which was released on Monday. We will introduce additional enhancements to Library in the coming weeks.
“Thank you for your understanding. We can’t wait to see your new subscriptions and channels and we are looking forward to launching them to listeners around the world soon.”
