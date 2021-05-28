PREVIOUS|
News

WhatsApp backtracks, won’t limit functionality if you don’t accept its privacy policy

All the while continuing to push out prompts urging users to accept the policy

May 28, 2021

5:38 PM EDT

0 comments

WhatsApp iOS

Whatsapp has announced that users who don’t agree to its new privacy policy by May 15th will lose core functions of the app.

Earlier this month, the instant messaging app backtracked and said it won’t delete accounts that didn’t accept the new privacy terms and that instead, users will lose some functionality eventually. Fast forward to now and the Facebook-owned company has announced that it won’t limit functionality, even if you don’t accept its new privacy policy.

In a statement given to The Verge, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update.”

This may change in the future, but for now, WhatsApp is working hard to maintain its user base and keep governments throughout the world pleased.

Additionally, the decision to not limit functionality for users who don’t accept the new privacy update might stem from the competition. Following the policy’s initial introduction in January, a large number of users began migrating to alternative platforms like Telegram and Signal.

Whatsapp says, users who’ve seen the policy prompt pop-up on their apps have already accepted the update and for those who haven’t, the platform will continue to push out prompts.

Source: Whatsapp

Related Articles

News

Apr 26, 2021

10:01 AM EDT

WhatsApp reportedly testing 24-hour disappearing messages option

News

Apr 13, 2021

2:42 PM EDT

German data regulator seeks stop for WhatsApp’s new privacy policy

News

May 16, 2021

4:26 PM EDT

WhatsApp to roll out new ‘Disappearing Mode’ function

News

May 9, 2021

4:25 PM EDT

WhatsApp eases deadline to accept its privacy update

Comments