Humble Bundle is offering games up to 90 percent off

Humble Bundle is offering up to 90 percent off several games, including Outriders, Just Cause 4 and more in its ‘Hack and Slash’ and ‘Square Enix Spring Into Action’ sales.
Check out some of the highlights below:
- Outriders: Now $59.98, was $79.98
- Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe Edition: Now $47.98, was $79.98
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition: Now $16.86, was $84.30
- Just Cause 3 – XXL Edition: Now $5.24, was $34.99
- Mordhau: Now $22.77, was $33.99
- Devil May Cry 5: Now $27.99, was $34.99
- Dead Cells: Now $21.06, was $30.09
- Devil May Cry 3 – Special Edition: Now $4.99, was $19.99
The Hack and Slash sale ends May 31st, while the Square Enix sale lasts till June 4th.
Source: Humble Bundle
