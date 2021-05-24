PREVIOUS
Deals

Humble Bundle is offering games up to 90 percent off

The bundle platform currently has two sales, 'Square Enix Spring Into Action' and 'Hack and Slash'

May 24, 2021

5:41 PM EDT

0 comments

Outriders screenshot

Humble Bundle is offering up to 90 percent off several games, including Outriders, Just Cause 4 and more in its ‘Hack and Slash’ and ‘Square Enix Spring Into Action’ sales.

Check out some of the highlights below:

The Hack and Slash sale ends May 31st, while the Square Enix sale lasts till June 4th.

Follow the link to check out the Hack and Slash and Square Enix Spring Into Action sales.

Source: Humble Bundle

