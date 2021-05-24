PREVIOUS
News

Samsung expands its smart monitor lineup, adds bigger and smaller sizes

The new sizes include 43, 32, 27 and 24-inch options

May 24, 2021

4:33 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung introduced four new monitors to its lineup on Monday, each with improved connectivity options, in an effort to increase sales while everyone has to stay at home.

The company’s Tizen-powered smart computer monitors now feature a 43-inch 4K M7 model as well as a 24-inch 1080p M5, making them the largest and smallest smart monitors respectively from Samsung to date.

Last year, Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor lineup, which it defines as a “do-it-all” display that can be used for both work and play. The displays have built-in speakers smart TV features, allowing you to run media applications like Netflix and remote desktop access and productivity tools like Office 365, directly on the device. The Smart Monitors come with a remote control that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, along with wireless support for Samsung’s DeX.

There are now 43-inch and 32-inch 4K variants in the M7 range. The M5 series that uses 1080p panels is available in three sizes: 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch. Samsung is also releasing a white version of the M5 Smart Monitor in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.

Samsung is yet to disclose the new model’s prices. To learn more about the new lineup, click here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung

Related Articles

News

May 18, 2021

3:30 PM EDT

Google is partnering with Samsung to build a unified Wear platform

Resources

May 23, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 6 series, and pink iPhone 13 Pro renders from last week

Deals

May 21, 2021

5:13 PM EDT

Best Buy’s ‘Yellow Tag Sale’ offers massive discounts on several electronics

Comments