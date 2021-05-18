Google announces Project Starline to take video calls to the next level

Google is working on a new form of video calls that creates 3D models of people and then displays them on a special hologram screen to create an immersive video chat experience.
The company says this tech is still in development, but that it’s very promising and brings new elements to video chats. The brief clip revealed during I/O 2021 shows Google employees talking about how real the experience felt compared to a traditional video call.
Overall, this looks incredibly promising and significantly more dynamic than a standard video chat. The program uses a lot of data, so it’s likely far off from a consumer release. Google also didn’t go into much detail regarding how expensive the screens and cameras are that power the tech.
