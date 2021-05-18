PREVIOUS|
News

Android 12 beta launches today across 11 manufacturers

Brands available to Canadians include Google, Asus, OnePlus and TCL

May 18, 2021

2:54 PM EDT

Google’s Android 12 beta is now available and you can download it on smartphones from 11 different manufacturers.

Beta 1 will be available on Google Pixel, Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and TLC devices.

Each manufacturer will have its own way of downloading the beta program, but companies like Google and OnePlus make it super simple.

The Android 12 beta includes new personalization features, fluid motions, animations, privacy dashboards and more.

Those interested will be able to enrol in the Android 12 beta once it becomes available here.

Image Credit: Google

