Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty’s most recent update has its focus on action movies and heroes. The first trailer forÂ Call of Duty: WarzoneÂ andÂ Black Ops Cold War’s 80s action movie update shows off an in-game John McClane and John Rambo.
Lights. Camera.
TIGHTEN YOUR HEADBAND AND DONâ€™T FORGET YOUR SHOES. THE ACTION BEGINS MAY 20
THE ACTION BEGINS MAY 20 in #BlackOpsColdWar, #Warzone, and @PlayCODMobile pic.twitter.com/0knFCdYSct
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 18, 2021
The trailer is stylized for an ’80s action movie with film grain over it, tons of action and to top it off, a cheesy voice-over. There are even action-movie-like taglines like “some heroes die, others draw first.”
The trailer shows off some of the changes, including adding Rambo and McClane as playable characters and Die Hard’sÂ Nakatomi Plaza will be coming to the game as well.
We brought the heroes. You bring the action.
On May 20th, lock and load with all-new 80s Action Heroes in Season Three Reloaded of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone.
More intel here: https://t.co/vXb6wezWyf pic.twitter.com/MBLwqkOytY
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 18, 2021
These action hero-themed additions are expected to hitÂ Call of Duty: Warzone,Â Black Ops Cold War, andÂ Call of Duty: Mobile on May 20th.
Source: Call of Duty
