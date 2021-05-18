PREVIOUS
Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to BritBox in June 2021

May 18, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Call the MidWife

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in June.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who,Â Emmerdale andÂ Five by Five.

Below is everything coming to the streaming platform in June:

  • The Syndicate: Double or Nothing —Â BritBox Original (June 1st)
  • Murder, Mystery and My Family: season 4 & Case Closed?: season 2 —Â BritBox Exclusive (June 8th)
  • Intruder — BritBox Exclusive (June 15th)
  • Inside No. 9: season 6 —Â BritBox Exclusive (June 22nd)
  • Call the Midwife: seasons 1-9 —Â BritBox (June 25th)

BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store.Â 

