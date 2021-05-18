Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to BritBox in June 2021

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in June.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who,Â Emmerdale andÂ Five by Five.
Below is everything coming to the streaming platform in June:
- The Syndicate: Double or Nothing —Â BritBox Original (June 1st)
- Murder, Mystery and My Family: season 4 & Case Closed?: season 2 —Â BritBox Exclusive (June 8th)
- Intruder — BritBox Exclusive (June 15th)
- Inside No. 9: season 6 —Â BritBox Exclusive (June 22nd)
- Call the Midwife: seasons 1-9 —Â BritBox (June 25th)
BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store.Â
